Amber Rose Launches New App With Exclusive Content, Opportunities For “Biggest Fans”

Amber Rose Just Launched A New App For Her Fans

Amber Rose is making it a priority to give back to her loyal “Rosebud’ community.

The SlutWalk founder and women’s advocate launched a free app on Monday that is designed to both empower women and help them fulfill their goals.

“I wanted it to be very personal so it’s going to be full of content you can’t find on any of my other platforms,” Rose commented in a news release. “I also know how amazing my fans are, so this gives me the opportunity to show them I see and hear them. I want to give back and build a tight-knit community in which they can all feel empowered to be themselves with the support of other members of the amazing Amber Rose community.”

Muva also said that she will use the app to fuel fans’ business endeavors, pay for her supporters’ rent, and assist with tuition costs — all with money out of her own pocket.

“Amber will be funding these projects on her own as she wants to support the individuals who have been supporting her along the way,” a representative told Page Six.

The app was developed by Escapex, and uses a special technology to identify Rose’s biggest fans, which is what will help determine who will receive her contributions.

One of her first projects with this endeavor will find Amber treating three of her biggest fans to a trip to and attend her October SlutWalk in Downtown Los Angeles with her.

Check out Muva talking about her new app and all of its possibilities via her Instagram below.