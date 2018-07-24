Get It, Shawty: Loni Love Inks Deal With Warner Bros To Develop Autobiographical Comedy Series

Loni Love Is Developing A New TV Show Based On Her Life

Comedian and The Real co-host Loni Love has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, whose subsidiary Telepictures produces the syndicated daytime talk show.

Under the pact, Love is to develop a scripted comedy series, which will be based on the comedian’s larger-than-life persona as a thriving, single woman.

“I am thrilled to be developing a comedy with Warner Bros. as I continue to co-host The Real,” Love commented. “My life’s work is all about entertaining, inspiring and helping people become the best they can be.”

Loni serves as co-host of popular daytime talk show The Real, which was recently picked up for an additional two seasons, alongside Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Love is a self-made woman who grew up in Detroit’s Brewster-Douglas Housing Project. She received her Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from Prairie View A&M and worked as an engineer before kicking off her standup comedy career.

Congrats, Miss Loni!