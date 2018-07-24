Hold Deez, Donald: Eric Holder Says He’s Giving Serious Consideration To Running For President In 2020

Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images

Eric Holder Is Giving Serious Consideration To Running For President

Ever since Donald Trump took office there have been people asking the question: “Who will Democrats send out on the campaign trial in 2020 to prevent us from suffering through another four years of Donald’s f**kery.

Names like Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, hell, even Senator Bernie Sanders have all been floated out there as potential Trump foes in 2020. While each of those names are highly qualified, they all come with baggage that may give some cause to pause before casting a vote. However, there is one man who hasn’t been mentioned as much who just might be the best person for the job.

Former Attorney General under President Obama, Eric Holder, has announced that he is seriously considering coming to save us from Donald Trump and his crooked regime.

On #LSSC tonight: @StephenAtHome asks @EricHolder if there's any truth to rumors of a presidential run in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yz2esF3lZg — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2018

What are your thoughts on Eric Holder becoming the next President of these united states?