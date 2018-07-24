The Joys Of Being Black: Police Called On Black Lemonade Shop Owner Trying To Open Up His Business [Video]

(Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/TNS via Getty Images)

The police were called in San Francisco on a black man who was opening up his lemonade shop. Viktor Stevenson owns “Gourmonade” and was approached by the rollers saying someone thought he was breaking into a place of business.

As Victor said on his Facebook page, sometimes you have to celebrate making it out of situations unscathed because some of our people do not.