Exclusive: Blame Safaree??? “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s” A1 & Lyrica Marriage In Crisis

Reality Star Couple’s Marriage On Edge In Show’s New Season

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s” A1 and Lyrica Anderson admitted that their marriage is hanging by a thread after they each accused the other of stepping out on their relationship.

In last night’s episode, Lyrica was horrified when she walked in on rapper/stripper Apple Watts twerking for A1, and Lyrica confronted frenemy K. Michelle for spreading a rumor that she had sex with Safaree.

Things have apparently deteriorated from there, getting so bad that the couple admitted to BOSSIP that they don’t know exactly where things stand between them.

“We’re still trying to figure out what we’re going to do because there are a lot of accusations,” Lyrica said, adding, “We are both really passionate people. It’s about at least trying to stick to out if you have something good.”

A1 agreed and said while their marriage was on thin ice, they were at least still working together in the studio.

“We do music, and at the end of the day, we’re business partners right now,” he said. “So we’re in business mode.”

Although the state of their coupledom was still unclear, the pair said they hope that their relationship unraveling on camera would be a teachable moment to their viewers and fans.

“These are real life situations,” A1 said.