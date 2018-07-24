Lawrence Hive, Get In Formation: Issa Rae Jazzy Jeffed Lawrence Off “Insecure” & Sparked Blue Shirt Chaos

- By Bossip Staff
The #LawrenceHive Snaps Over “Insecure” Season 3 Storyline

We’re only 19 days from the “Insecure” Season 3 premiere and there’s already outrage stemming from the hit show’s Lawrence-less storyline that explores Issa’s new couch-hopping life without her internet-dividing ex complicating everything in a risky move that sent the whole entire Lawrence Hive into a blue shirt TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious #LawrenceHive hysteria over Insecure Season 3’s Lawrence-less storyline.

