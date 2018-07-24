Soft N’ Sultry: Jorja Smith performs “February 3rd” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Jorja Smith Gives A Performance Of “February 3rd”

Jorja Smith just dropped her latest project, Lost & Found, at the beginning of June. She recently announced a North American tour in support of the record which begins in November, but first, she stopped by The Tonight Show to give the crowd a small taste of what’s to come at her live shows.

Smith made her Tonight Show debut performing “February 3rd,” while looking stunning in a form-fitting red dress.

Check out the entire performance below.