I’m Good, Luv: Mac Miller Opens Up About Watching Ariana Grande Be Whisked Away By Pete Davidson

Image via Robert Kamau/GC Images/GC Images/Getty

Mac Miller Talks Ariana Grande Breakup

Ever since the news broke that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had become an item, people have wondered how Mac Miller is feeling about the love of his life getting engaged so quickly to another man.

Well, in an interview with Beats 1 jock Zane Lowe, Mac came clean according to EOnline:

“Life is stressful. You know what I mean so of course there were stressful times. It’s not that unique. You know like I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple you know. And like I haven’t been on the internet. So you know people have assumed that I’m you know like, ‘Are you OK. Is everything OK?'”

Mac hadn’t posted anything to social media in quite some time and many looked at it as a sign of depression.

“Because I was about to drop the album. And also like I don’t know it just all seemed kind of like unimportant you know like like the need to show people I was OK. Like what is that? Where does that come from? Why? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?”

And as for how he feels about Ariana now…

“I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I’m sure she is with me,” he told Lowe.

Sounds like a very politically correct answer. We’re not buying it. You?