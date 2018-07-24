Hate U: Racist Chick Uses N-Word To Describe Future Roommate And Accidentally Sends Her The Text

Black Student Blast Future Roommate Calling Her “N*ggerish” In Wrong Sent Text

A stupidazzhell hateful Georgia Southern student named Courtney Schaefer sent out a wrong text with the N-word in it, and now she’s getting dragged across campus.

Screenshots of the text exchange shared on Facebook went viral after the student’s future roommate Nwamaka, who is black, sent a message introducing herself. After accidentally calling the future roommate, the white student appeared to accidentally send her a message that had not been meant for eyes. “Her insta looks pretty normal, not too n*****ish,” the student responded, suggesting that she had meant to send the message to a friend about the future roommate, rather than send her the racist message directly.

“OMG, I am sorry,” she wrote after, realizing her mistake.

“Damn spell check. I did NOT mean to say that,” she said. “I was texting Hannah and I meant to say triggerish meaning like you seemed really cool, nothing that triggered a red flag! I’m so embarrassed, I apologize,” she said.

They'll smile in your face but call you a n*gger behind your back. pic.twitter.com/0zYj3tLkVu — ✊🏿Black Aziz aNANsi✊🏿 (@Freeyourmindkid) July 20, 2018

The University has not disclosed if or how the student was handled after sending the text.GSU spokeswoman Jennifer Wise told Newsweek the university was “unable to comment on student records” due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act regulations. FERPA is a U.S. federal law governing access to educational information and records. In a statement released online, Georgia Southern University President Shelley C. Nickel said “the use of such racist comments is offensive and unacceptable and in no way reflects the attitudes or values of Georgia Southern University,” Nickel stated, adding: “To be clear, there is no place for bigotry or racism on our campuses.”