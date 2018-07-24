Congratulations: Kamiah Adams And NBA Baller Bradley Beal Welcome Baby Boy

- By Bossip Staff
Kamiah Adams Gives Birth To Bradley Beal II

Congratulations are in order for NBA baller Bradley Beal and girlfriend Kamiah Adams. These two have been coupled up for over three years and now they are already adding baby to their bliss. Kamiah let folks know that their bundle of joy finally came last night. She gave birth to a baby boy, who they named after his dadd. Bradley Beal II, how sweet!

It was just back in May that Kamiah was showing off her full bump. That was fast right? Hit the flip to see how she slayed some of her maternity photos.

Mom & Dad . 🖤 #babyshower #babybeal #deuce #9monthspregnant

A post shared by Kamiah Adams (@kamiahadams) on

 

37 days 💙🙏🏽

A post shared by Kamiah Adams (@kamiahadams) on

👶🏽 🙏🏽💙

A post shared by Kamiah Adams (@kamiahadams) on

 

