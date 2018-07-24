What Greenleaf Glute Grabbing? T.I. & Tiny Couple Up In Miami

T.I. And Tiny Spotted Back Together

T.I. and Tiny look like they’re on the mend despite the King of the South’s “Greenleaf” glute grabbing.

As previously reported T.I. was spotted in Indiana with actress Asia’h Epperson and looked very familiar with the “Greenleaf” star, at one point even smacking her on the azz.

Now it looks like Tiny’s completely forgiven Tip’s shady behavior because she was spotted two-stepping with him in Miami.

Not only that, when TIp recently had his Grand Hustle reality show premiere party at Atlanta’s The Gathering Spot, Tiny was proudly posing by his side.

This comes after T.I. bought Tiny a brand new Benz convertible filled with Christian Louboutin shoes and other gifts.

Do YOU think Tiny’s forgiven Tip??? More on the flip.