Yoncé And Chill: Is Beysus Dropping Her Next Album On Netflix?

Beyoncé Expected To Drop New Album Soon, Possibly On Netflix

Good news for the BeyHive! There are reports that Beyoncé will be dropping a solo project soon … and it may be a visual project landing on Netflix.

According to U.K.’s The Sun:

“Beyonce has been hard at work on her next solo album and it is shaping up well. She wants it to be even more ground-breaking and visually impressive than Lemonade, which is why she is scouting out locations which will really wow people.” “Her team are now in negotiations with Netflix to premiere the project, which would introduce it to a massive audience. They offered a seven-figure sum for Lemonade but contractual obligations with HBO and Tidal meant it didn’t happen. But they are willing to pay through the roof this time because Beyonce still has massive pulling power.”

Leave it to Bey to completely change the way music is released to the public. Sis stay forward thinking.

