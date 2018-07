Janet Jackson Films A Music Video With Daddy Yankee

Janet Jackson is back in a big way. The singer was photographed Thursday filming a new music video with Daddy Yankee. Are you feelin’ her fro?

Here’s the back view.

Janet also celebrated the 25th anniversary of ‘Poetic Justice’ this week. Hit the flip for her tributes

25. #PoeticJustice Thank you 💜 A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jul 23, 2018 at 11:05am PDT