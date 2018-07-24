Bae Of The Day: #GUHHATL’s Ayana Fite Is THICK Like Grandma’s Grits

Bae Of The Day: Ayana Fite

In a world full of plastic surgeons, it’s nice to see a woman with a beautiful smile and natural curves. Growing up Hip Hop ATL’s Ayana Fite made her bang on the show by putting Reginae in her place, and checking her cousin Brandon. But, the late twenty something is stunner, and she’s letting all of her beauty shine through. Hopefully we get to see more of THIS on the next season?

Hit the flip for more of Ayana in all of her glory.