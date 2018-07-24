Call Carmelo! Here’s Why Drake Fans Think He’s Been Honey Nut Cheerio Chomping Down La La Anthony…

La La And Drake Spotted At New Orleans Restaurant

Well looky here…

Drake was spotted by a fan in New Orleans having dinner at the Oceana Grill — and he had a special guest with him. La LA Anthony! The two stars were spotted entering the restaurant separately, but they were video’d leaving together…

Here’s when the fan caught Drake arriving to meet La La.

Drake 😍 pic.twitter.com/pIJ1KaBotO — Nasty like Evil Angel (@wylatEra) July 24, 2018

Here they are exiting.

Lala pic.twitter.com/8woSXx1HQR — Nasty like Evil Angel (@wylatEra) July 24, 2018

My boy drake smashing lala……. must be nice pic.twitter.com/8PWkTv2yAy — Dalton Sterling (@dalton_sterling) July 24, 2018

Interesting right? Fans are speculating that La La and Aubrey were there on a date. Here’s another angle of them outside the Ocean Grill.

Drake leaving Oceania Grill today in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/XlhkzgAgUy — Drizzy Source (@DRlZZYSOURCE) July 24, 2018

BUT, not so fast. There’s a perfectly good explanation as to why these two made dinner arrangements. Hit the flip to see why Drake in La La were playing it cool together in NOLA.