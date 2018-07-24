Bad Boy Booed Up: Stevie J Affirms His Love For Faith Evans With A Face Tattoo
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Stevie J Gets Tattoo Of Faith Evans’ Initials
Stevie J is so in love with his new wife Faith Evans that he’s tattooed her initials on his face. The “Hitman” took to Twitter Monday to flash some new ink that reads “FRJ”
[Faith Renee Jordan] by his ear.
“All I desire to hear in this world,” Stevie captioned the picture.
As previously reported Stevie and Faith are preparing to release a video for their new single “A Minute” and released a dry humping filled teaser to promote it.
Someone PLEASE come get your horny Auntie and Uncle…
Are you ready to see more of the Jordans???