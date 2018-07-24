Bad Boy Booed Up: Stevie J Affirms His Love For Faith Evans With A Face Tattoo

Don’t tell Joseline…

Stevie J Gets Tattoo Of Faith Evans’ Initials

Stevie J is so in love with his new wife Faith Evans that he’s tattooed her initials on his face. The “Hitman” took to Twitter Monday to flash some new ink that reads “FRJ”

[Faith Renee Jordan] by his ear.

“All I desire to hear in this world,” Stevie captioned the picture.

As previously reported Stevie and Faith are preparing to release a video for their new single “A Minute” and released a dry humping filled teaser to promote it.

The Jordans ❤️ A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Jul 23, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

