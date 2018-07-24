Charlamagne Tha God And His Wife Discuss His Use Of “Rape” When Describing Their First Sexual Encounter [Video]

Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God Talks Rape The First Time They Had Sex

Charlamagne Tha God had his wife call into The Breakfast Club this morning to discuss his use of the word “rape” when describing the first time they had sex. Previously, Charlamagne recounted the story on his Brilliant Idiots podcast:

“I keep telling’ y’all. I’ve told y’all this over and over. It’s a lot of things guys did especially when we were young that were rape that we just didn’t consider rape. I’m married to my wife. Me and my wife dated for a whole year, she would not give me no pu**y. Me and my wife hung out one Saturday night and she got sloppy drunk and passed out in my momma’s house and I got that pu**y. She was f**king me back and all that but she was really drunk. I asked her yesterday, ‘Yo, did I rape you the first time we ever had sex?’ And she goes, ‘I mean in hindsight, yeah…’”

