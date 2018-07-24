New Music: Platinum Artist Derez Deshon Blesses Fans With New Single “Beat The Odds”

Many may be familiar with Atlanta-base hip hop sensation Derez Deshon after repeatedly hearing his platinum single “Hardaway” and follow up record ‘Fed Up”. The relatable vibe of Derez has gained him an explosive following, telling truths about his struggles as well as his come up through his music. Well, Derez Deshon is back with yet ANOTHER hit called “Beat The Odds” and we can’t wait for you guys to check it out and tell us…HOT or NOT?? We think HOT!! Check “Beat The Odds” below!