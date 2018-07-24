Call Tyrone Aubrey: Erykah Badu Reunites With Her Rapper Ex Jay Electronica For Drake Dubsmash Session

- By Bossip Staff
Arrivals to the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Jay Electronica And Erykah Badu Are Cute Co-Parents

Jay Electronica just popped back up on IG after last posting in March and he made quite the return… Peep this cute video he made with Mars’ mommy of him lip syncing Drake’s “Feel No Ways”…

Wonder if they’d ever rekindle thangs?

Jay also posted up with Pusha T this week. Pretty sure the only thing Push is thinking about this week is his unification with new wife Virginia!

