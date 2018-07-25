Freaks & Cleats: Meet The Eggplant-Gobbling Tidday Goddess Who Stepped Out With 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Respected and Connected 😉💯 dress by @shopbellaleah

A post shared by Kiara Mia (@theonlykiaramia) on

Kiara Mia’s Hot Date Shatters The Internet

We’re only a month away from NFL football action but 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was more focused on eggplant-gobbling tidday Goddess Kiara Mia (for obvious reasons) who put her spicy freaky flick shenanigans on hold to step out with the star ball-thrower for a hot date night that sent social media into a tizzy.

Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane 👑

A post shared by Kiara Mia (@theonlykiaramia) on

Hit the flip to meet Jimmy G’s Tiddaylicious hot date Kiara Mia.

When @taniamariaglow beats your face with her famous glow! ❤️ Slaaaaaaaying 💯💯💯

A post shared by Kiara Mia (@theonlykiaramia) on

She has galaxies in her eyes… and electricity crackled within her 😘

A post shared by Kiara Mia (@theonlykiaramia) on

    She’s is love… and a little fucking unstoppable 😉😘💋

    A post shared by Kiara Mia (@theonlykiaramia) on

    Feature photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/Instagram

