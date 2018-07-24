Got Eeeem! Kevin Hart & Naya Rivera Team Up for Undercover Prank
- By Bossip Staff
The new season of Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend – The hit undercover prank series starring the comedian going deep in disguise as elderly, over-sharing Lyft driver “Donald Mac.”
This week’s episode features a special guest appearance from Glee actress Naya Rivera as she joins forces with Kevin to prank an unsuspecting passenger by pretending to be Donald’s much younger, prettier girlfriend.
Throughout the ride, the two bicker and fight like an old married couple in an effort to create an uncomforatble ride for their mark. Sensing trouble in their relationship, the passenger seizes his opportunity and makes a pass at Naya, much to the surprise of her and Kevin.
Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend airs exclusively on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network and on its official YouTube channel. The first season debuted last summer with more than 50 million views. Be sure to check it out here and drop ya comments below!