Got Eeeem! Kevin Hart & Naya Rivera Team Up for Undercover Prank

This week’s episode features a special guest appearance from Glee actress Naya Rivera as she joins forces with Kevin to prank an unsuspecting passenger by pretending to be Donald’s much younger, prettier girlfriend.

This week’s episode features a special guest appearance from Glee actress Naya Rivera as she joins forces with Kevin to prank an unsuspecting passenger by pretending to be Donald’s much younger, prettier girlfriend.

Throughout the ride, the two bicker and fight like an old married couple in an effort to create an uncomforatble ride for their mark. Sensing trouble in their relationship, the passenger seizes his opportunity and makes a pass at Naya, much to the surprise of her and Kevin.