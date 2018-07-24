Drugs Are Bad Mmkay: Boonk Gang Passes Out Mid Interview

Boonkgang Goes Too Hard

Many of you may know the overnight Instagram sensation @boonkgang, who was notoriously known for pranking businesses and running off on the tab, or with merchandise, gaining him plenty social media clout. However, while this started as an unnecessary yet entertaining joke, the young viral star seems to be headed down a dark path as he could hardly finish a recent interview. Fans are hoping this is temporary. Does the man need to seek help or attention ASAP or is this just the “new culture”? Rumors are tied to drug abuse, which in hopes…he gets that sh*t together (no Drake).