Check It Though: Kerry Washington Joins Five Points Cast Live on Facebook

Highlights from Five Points on Facebook Live:

· While sharing their favorite scenes, Hayley Kiyoko reminisced about “falling” for Spence Moore II during an emotional and intimate 12 hours they spent on set shooting.

· The cast revealed their hopes for what kind of legacy Five Points will leave and spoke about sensitive topics including internal struggles, maintaining self-worth and caring for the community.

· Kerry Washington discussed the obstacles the team faced when tackling such massive performances in such little time – revealing just how high the stakes were to complete the series.