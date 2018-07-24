Damn, Get Well: Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Heroin Overdose

Image via Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Demi Lovato Overdoses On Heroin

A few weeks ago, Demi Lovato revealed to the world that she had lost her battle with sobriety when she released the song “Sober”.

According to TMZ, Lovato was taken from a Hollywood Hills home to a hospital early this afternoon after suffering what is being described as a heroin overdose.

During her time in a rehab facility she was fighting off an addiction to cocaine which she stayed clear of for 6 years.

We’ll have more details as they become available.