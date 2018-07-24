At The Tender Age Of 49 J. Lo (& Her Culo Cakes) Make Her Bae Of The Day

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez Turns 49

Today marks the 49th birthday of Jennifer Lopez.

The superstar singer is currently being showered with birthday messages from several of her celebrity friends including her longtime love A-Rod who told her he hopes she gets “all the happiness she deserves.”

Leading up to her birthday J. Lo’s been posting thirst traps and gym selfies with her UH-mazing abs on blast.

Yup, shes’s still bae of the day worthy—even at the tender age of 49.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

More J. Lo on the flip.

SplashNews.com

SplashNews.com/
Splash News and Pictures

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

    Continue Slideshow

    Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

    Photographer Group / SplashNews.com

    Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

    Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: At The Tender Age..., Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus