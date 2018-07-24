At The Tender Age Of 49 J. Lo (& Her Culo Cakes) Make Her Bae Of The Day
Jennifer Lopez Turns 49
Today marks the 49th birthday of Jennifer Lopez.
The superstar singer is currently being showered with birthday messages from several of her celebrity friends including her longtime love A-Rod who told her he hopes she gets “all the happiness she deserves.”
When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️
Leading up to her birthday J. Lo’s been posting thirst traps and gym selfies with her UH-mazing abs on blast.
Yup, shes’s still bae of the day worthy—even at the tender age of 49.
