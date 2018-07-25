Lyrica’s Not Alone: A Gallery Of Women Who Wanted Ah Pickapeppa Poundin’ From Safaree

“STRAIIIIIIT!”

Women Who Wanted To Date Safaree

After Safaree broke the internet with his cervix shattering girth, several women expressed interest in the “Love & Hip Hop” Badman.

Most recently K. Michelle’s claiming that a very MARRIED Lyrica Anderson wanted to risk it all for a piece of Safaree’s Patois pipe.

Lyrica’s denied the claims, but it looks like her husband A1 isn’t too convinced; in a #LHHH clip, he’s seen climbing across a table to attack Safaree.

(2:41)

Can you blame Lyrica, though? There are tonsss of women who want to wine pon’ Safaree—so many so that we’ve compiled a list.

On the flip is a gallery of women who (at one point or another) probably wanted Safaree to give them Ah Gud Pickapeppa Poundin’.