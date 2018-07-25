Lyrica’s Not Alone: A Gallery Of Women Who Wanted Ah Pickapeppa Poundin’ From Safaree
Women Who Wanted To Date Safaree
After Safaree broke the internet with his cervix shattering girth, several women expressed interest in the “Love & Hip Hop” Badman.
Most recently K. Michelle’s claiming that a very MARRIED Lyrica Anderson wanted to risk it all for a piece of Safaree’s Patois pipe.
Lyrica’s denied the claims, but it looks like her husband A1 isn’t too convinced; in a #LHHH clip, he’s seen climbing across a table to attack Safaree.
Can you blame Lyrica, though? There are tonsss of women who want to wine pon’ Safaree—so many so that we’ve compiled a list.
On the flip is a gallery of women who (at one point or another) probably wanted Safaree to give them Ah Gud Pickapeppa Poundin’.
New York
Reality TV legend New York CLEARLY wanted a piece of Safaree’s Jamrock junk. On Vh1’s “Scared Famous” New York asked Safaree to “comfort her” by cuddling with her in her bed.
“I want him and I can have him,” said Tiffany. Later Erica Mena caught them “talking” in the bathroom.
JuJu
Remember when Safaree and JuJu were a “thing” verrrry briefly on “Love & Hip Hop” and going on “friend dates?” Well after Safaree’s massive man meat broke the internet even his “friend” JuJu commented on it.
“Oh” she captioned an InstaStory seemingly showing her looking at the nude photos.
Mariahlynn
Mariahlynn was seen in a “Love & Hip Hop” clip making out with Safaree in a hot tub. Rumors swirled that Mariahlynn got a taste of the Stuntman’s Patois Pipe but she said they ONLY kissed.
Candice Brook
Back in 2015 Safaree dated Rihanna “lookalike” Candice Brook. After their breakup, Candice reportedly dated Chris Brown.
Ana Montana
Ana Montana reportedly dated Safaree in 2016 and they were so serious that they reportedly bought a house together. Safaree then feuded with T.I. (reportedly over Ana) on an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares.
T.I. was also allegedly linked to the model (despite being married to Tiny).
Star Divine
Back in 2017 Safaree dated model Star Divine. Unfortunately, he allegedly cheated on her and she posted a video of herself giving up his belongings.
I’m doing what I’m doing for a good cause!” said Star. “This is what happens when your nasty a** cheats on a good woman!”
Miss Nikki Baby
On the season 4 finale of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” viewers saw Safaree begging Miss Nikki Baby to “let him hit one more time” after they stopped dating. If you can remember, Nikki was in a love triangle with the Stunt Man and model Rosa Acosta.
Dreamdoll
Everyone remembers when Safaree hooked up with Dreamdoll on “Love & Hip Hop NY.” She looked like she wanted the Patois Pipe for sure—-but then she told him that she was seeing other people.