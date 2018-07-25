Demi Lovato’s People Deny That Her OD Came From Heroin…But The Singer Refuses To Disclose What Drug It Was

Demi Lovato Recovering, Won’t Reveal Drug That Caused OD

Pop Singer Demi Lovato is facing a pretty rough time in her sobriety journey — so rough in fact that she ended up in a Los Angeles Hospital for an apparent drug overdose.

Initial reports claimed that Demi overdosed on Heroin, however in a new statement, her official spokesperson claims this is an incorrect rumor.

“Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

However, according to TMZ, that’s about as much clearing up the matter Demi and her reps plan to do for the moment. No one will reveal what drug she overdosed on. As a matter of fact, Demi and her crew were tight-lipped about what substance the singer was taking in such high amounts from the very beginning.

Law enforcement sources say Demi was uncooperative with EMTs when they arrived to work on her condition at her home early Tuesday and refused to divulge what substance she had consumed. Those same sources believed it was heroin based on her condition, and she was brought back to consciousness with Narcan, a medication used on those suffering adverse effects from opioids.

Demi also apparently will not face any criminal charges, as no drugs were found on the scene and authorities are unable to determine if she was in possession of any illegal substances.

SMH. At least she’s feeling better. We guess as long as she’s alive and able to seek treatment, what exactly she was on is none of our business…

Getty/WENN