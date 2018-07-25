This Is Why Princess Love Vs. Brandy And The Norwoods Is The Most Epic Family Feud Going

Princess Love Vs. The Norwoods

In-laws. Who loves em, right? Certainly not Princess Love, who has been feuding with Ray J’s family since they got together. Beef with Brandy? Check. Beef with Sonia, the mother? Double check. It all came to a head this week on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood as arguments over surrogates, rumors and pettiness took over the mini family reunion. Twitter had a blast and got all in the family mess.

Brandy: you gotta be an example for that baby. Princess: are you an example for your baby? Me: pic.twitter.com/oV2KPaXPcB — Shar (@SharSaysSo) July 24, 2018

The biggest takeaway: someone get Brandy off of reality TV, please. Who condoned this? Anyway, take a look at the hysteria that erupted.