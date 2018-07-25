Balls On The Weight Bench: Man Arrested For Working Out Bucket Nekkid At Planet Fitness Because It’s A “Judgement Free Zone”

Man Works Out While Nude At Planet Fitness

One of Planet Fitness’ New Hampshire gym members took their slogan a little too seriously on Monday.

According to ABC 7, 34-year-old Eric Stagno stripped naked before hopping on the community mats and machines at his local gym. He reportedly paced back and forth across the gym with no clothes on, then began doing various yoga poses in full view of everyone else there.

Needless to say, staff called the police to cart him out of there. He expressed his confusion at being arrested over getting his exercise in the buff, as he thought that Planet Fitness was supposed to be a “Judgement Free Zone.”

It doesn’t quite work like that, bruh. Either way, Stagno is out on bail and scheduled to be arraigned on September 21.

Getty