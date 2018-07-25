The Ladies Of “aMommyCast” Talk Developmental Delays And Early Intervention [Listen]

aMommyCast Tackles Early Intervention On Developmental Delays

During their most emotional episode to date, Latoya and Chanel sit down with ABA Therapist, ENL Teacher, and Author Alvita Tyler. Listen as Alvita shares early intervention sides in toddlers. They share intimate stories of when both Alvita and Chanel each realized their sons had speech delays. Check out aMommyCast.com and follow @AMommyCast #AMommyCast on all your social platforms!

TeamLegion/A Mommy Cast