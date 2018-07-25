SMH: Drake’s Upcoming Tour With The Migos Just Got Postponed For 2 Weeks

Drake’s Tour With The Migos Has Been Pushed Back

Drake and Migos were supposed to begin their Aubrey & The Three Migos tour this week, but their kickoff has been postponed due to a handful of dates have being rescheduled. The tour will now begin approximately two weeks after its expected July 26th date in Utah.

According to TMZ, the shows will now begin on August 10 in Kansas City, MO. Beyond the tour’s initial start, The St. Paul show is rescheduled to August 12, Toronto is rescheduled to August 20, 21, 22, Salt Lake City will now take place on October 10, and the Denver shows on July 28 and 29 have been postponed with replacement dates that have yet to be announced. An August 20 show in Chicago has subsequently been canceled.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” a spokesperson for Drake announced via Pitchfork.

Due to tour adjustments, the August 20th @Drake and @Migos show is now cancelled. Refunds will be offered at the point of purchase. For show details and the official Drake statement, visit: https://t.co/VMS1V3LSVV pic.twitter.com/UNSdd7HbS3 — United Center (@UnitedCenter) July 24, 2018

Even though this news comes directly Offset’s arrest in Georgia for gun possession, a source close to the tour tells TMZ that the change in schedule has nothing to do with the arrest. The show’s production was yet being ready for fans to have the full experience the artists hope for, which is what’s causing the delay.