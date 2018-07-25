Beat On A Budget: Fashion Nova Is Launching A Makeup Line Called Nova Beauty

Fashion Nova Will Soon Be Launching Their Own Makeup Line

It looks like the insanely popular fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova will soon be expanding into makeup, news that comes only a few weeks after their expansion into menswear.

In an interview with Business of Fashion, Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghain shared that the brand is preparing to launch Nova Beauty, expanding their store into an all-around lifestyle label.

“We are transforming FashionNova.com into a one-stop shop lifestyle destination,” the CEO revealed. Unfortunately for all of those eager souls out there, though, that doesn’t mean you can expect to be stocking up on Nova Beauty any time soon. The development process is going to take a while, which means the first beauty collection will drop sometime later this year or early next year.