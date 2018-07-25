Watch The Drawls-Drenching Trailer For Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman”
- By Bossip Staff
We’re five months away from certified panty-soaker Jason Momoa (Aqua Momoa?) drenching drawls under the sea (and across universe) in DC’s upcoming underwater spectacular Aquaman that looks kinda amazing based on this shiny new trailer that sent Comic Con into a geeky frenzy.
Peep the best (and funniest) Aquaman Twitter chatter on the flip.
Aquaman splashes into theaters December 21, 2018.