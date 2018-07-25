Watch The Drawls-Drenching Trailer For Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman”

The first poster for #Aquaman has arrived 🌊pic.twitter.com/3PGNppmCVJ — DC Extended Universe (@TheDCEU) July 16, 2018

New Aquaman Trailer

We’re five months away from certified panty-soaker Jason Momoa (Aqua Momoa?) drenching drawls under the sea (and across universe) in DC’s upcoming underwater spectacular Aquaman that looks kinda amazing based on this shiny new trailer that sent Comic Con into a geeky frenzy.

See the new #Aquaman trailer now. In theaters December 21. pic.twitter.com/F6IKAsuey6 — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) July 21, 2018

Peep the best (and funniest) Aquaman Twitter chatter on the flip.