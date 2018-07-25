Dirty Dog Diaries: Odell Beckham Jr. Accused Of Trying To Pay Woman $1,000 For Sex

Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Caught Trying To Pay For Sex

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly tried to illegally pay $1,000 to have sex with a woman — and according to new court papers filed in California, there is “evidence” to prove it.

The allegations were laid out in an email from lawyer Emmanuel Nsahlai to opposing counsel, which was attached to a lawsuit claiming that Beckham’s one-time pal Ishmael Temple was assaulted at the Pro Bowler’s Beverly Hills home back in January.

Nsahlai was apparently responding to an attempt by Beckham and his attorney, Daniel Davillier, to “smear” his client’s name, and instead fired back with opposing claims.

“You want to call my client a ‘pimp,’ when he is a Hollywood Nightlife Promoter?” Nsahlai wrote. “Well, again, what does that say about your client interacting with ‘pimps…And by the way, my client is not a pimp, nor even a provider of escort services, as I have repeatedly told you. In contrast, we have evidence of your client offering $1K to sleep with a girl from Arizona visiting LA known to my client.”

As Nsahlai notes, the alleged act is illegal and violates California’s Penal Code 647(b).

The lawyer also claims to have “evidence of drugs of the most prohibited types” being “readily available and consumed” at Beckham house parties. Nsahlai goes on to say that he offered to drop the lawsuit for $225,000 but a deal was never agreed upon.

Temple filed the initial lawsuit in March, claiming that he got beat up by Beckham, his personal chef, and his private security guard on January 14.

Odell’s camp has repeatedly denied the allegations of the beat-down, and on Tuesday, his lawyer said that there wasn’t any truth to the solicitation accusations, either.

“Mr. Beckham denies the recently added allegations and further denies any wrongdoing whatsoever related to the alleged incident,” Davillier said to The Post in a statement.

Temple is suing the Giants wide receiver for $15 million.