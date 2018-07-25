Deadbeat Mickiefickie: Shiggy Puts The Press On Drake To Pay Him His $250,000

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Shiggy Asks Drake Where His $250,000 “In My Feelings” Money Is

Ever since Drake‘s ubiquitous hit “In My Feelings” went #1 on Billboard, fans have been clamoring for the 6 God to break bread with the man who is largely considered to be responsible for the song’s success.

Bottom line, the internet wants Shiggy to get paid. So much so, in fact, that a rumor began to spread that Drake had indeed given Shiggy a bag, a $250,000 bag.

Last night, Shiggy took to Instagram with Drake to press him about it.

Pay that man his money!