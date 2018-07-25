Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: 50 Cent Is Still Hell Bent On Embarrassing Floyd Mayweather And The Collateral Damage Is A MF!

- By Bossip Staff
Floyd Mayweather 50 Cent

Jevone Moore/SplashNews

50 Cent Posts More Photos Meant To Humiliating Floyd Mayweather

The feuding between Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent hasn’t ceased yet… although both men seem to have temporarily paused posting to promote upcoming events.

Floyd posted an upcoming charity event he’s doing in Chicago

And 50 posted a promo video for the upcoming episode of “Power”.

But 50’s preceding posts all border on catastrophic for Floyd’s reputation.

Mainstream news outlets are now reporting 50’s allegations that Floyd was the cause of the murder-suicide of Earl Haze and his estranged wife.

And it looks like 50 has made good on his threats to air out Floyd Mayweather for an alleged 11 domestic violence cases. Tuesday he posted Floyd’s son’s alleged incident report from one of those incidents and it’s pretty disturbing.

What you think they was saying? 🤔 LOL😈🤨get the strap

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Looks like 50 wasn’t afraid to make Puff collateral damage either. What do you think it will take to get 50 to stop?

