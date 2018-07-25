Lordy, There Are Tapes: Donald Trump’s And Michael Cohen’s Secretly Recorded “Pay My Mistress” Convo Released

Image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

Trump-Cohen Secret Recordings Released

Last week, we reported that Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen had secretly recorded several of their conversations about paying off Playboy model Karen McDougal who “allegedly” had an affair with the Trump.

Those tapes were subsequently turned over to authorities who are investigating Trump and his people for potential campaign fraud.

Well, last night, one of those tapes leaked and it looks very bad for the Donald. Remember, Trump has denied knowing anything about McDougal, an affair, or a pay for months. However…

Full audio: Presidential candidate Trump is heard on tape discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording "https://t.co/YmC0QuDqTx pic.twitter.com/fBbq7r1Lq9 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 25, 2018

From what we understand, there are more tapes and there’s no telling when the rest of them will come to light. Here. We. Go.

Flip the page to see how Donnie boy responded…