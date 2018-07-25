Lordy, There Are Tapes: Donald Trump’s And Michael Cohen’s Secretly Recorded “Pay My Mistress” Convo Released
Image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images
Trump-Cohen Secret Recordings Released
Last week, we reported that Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen had secretly recorded several of their conversations about paying off Playboy model Karen McDougal who “allegedly” had an affair with the Trump.
Those tapes were subsequently turned over to authorities who are investigating Trump and his people for potential campaign fraud.
Well, last night, one of those tapes leaked and it looks very bad for the Donald. Remember, Trump has denied knowing anything about McDougal, an affair, or a pay for months. However…
From what we understand, there are more tapes and there’s no telling when the rest of them will come to light. Here. We. Go.
