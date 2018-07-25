Poor Twirl Thang: Producers Reportedly ‘Punishing’ Kenya Moore With 90% Pay Decrease For THIS

SMFH….

Kenya Moore Reportedly Punished On RHOA

Remember when we told you that producers offered Kenya Moore a part-time role on RHOA despite being married and expecting her first child?

Well, Ms. Moore is responding to the rumors surrounding her future on the show—-and IT’S NOT LOOKING GOOD.

According to Kenya herself, she wasn’t “offered a friend role” —-just a “friend type salary” for the EXACT same job to show her husband and pregnancy story. She also added that she has “options” in case Bravo execs don’t come to their senses.

Nope… was never offered a friend role, just friend 💲to do the same job and show family and baby story. 🤔 No movement in negotiations but not to worry… a girl has options just in case 💅🏾 👸🏾 https://t.co/dGFP1zo5iV — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 24, 2018

Blogger LoveBScott is backing up her claim and alleging that Kenya’s STILL being “punished” for getting married while RHOA cameras weren’t rolling and for being pregnant.

B Scott added that Kenya’s got a whopping 90% salary decrease. Despite that, her supportive husband Marc Daly has agreed to film despite execs trying to “humiliate her.”

“Bravo execs are demanding Kenya film her pregnancy journey with her husband and stay on a full ‘housewife’ filming schedule, but punish her by cutting her salary 90% and paying her as a ‘friend’. We’re told her husband has agreed to film this season only to support Kenya but they won’t give her a fair contract. All this because they want to publicly humiliate Kenya for not getting married on TV and her husband for not filming the entire season.”

The blog adds that she’s in talks with 3 networks to do a spin-off now if Bravo refuses to pay her what she deserves.

TWIRL ON THAT, ANDY!

