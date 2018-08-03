God Delivers: The Most Miraculous Man Glo-Ups Of All Time

A Gallery Of Unexpected Male Glo-Ups

God can work miracles, can’t He? *dances down the aisles*

He certainly worked his miracles on these men who started off as afterthoughts to be ignored by the ladies. Then suddenly, out of nowhere they glo’d the hell up. Whether it be a chiseled body, revelations about body parts or just straight-up charm. These men transformed into Zaddys before our eyes.

Won’t HE do it? Take a look at the list of men and come back for part 2…

Michael B. Jordan – He went from scrawny kid on The Wire to a straight up heartthrob

Vic Mensa – He cut the dreads and voila

Safaree – He hasn’t really glo’d up per se but his peen pic had ladies seeing him in a different light

The Rock – Remember that pic of him in his fanny pack, gold chain and turtle neck? Yeah, him getting to where he is is pretty miraculous.

Chadwick Boseman – Something about that Wakanda water. He is suddenly a sex symbol.

Drake – A press-on beard and some alleged surgical muscles did this man wonders.

Donald Glover – He did his shirtless dance and stole America’s hearts

Winston Duke – To be fair, he probably been fine from jump but he really just popped up and blessed us out of nowhere.

Lil Romeo – He went from everyone’s little brother to a half-Zaddy

Jay Ellis – His glo up from season 1 to season 2 of Insecure is pretty damn great