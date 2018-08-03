God Delivers: The Most Miraculous Man Glo-Ups Of All Time

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A Gallery Of Unexpected Male Glo-Ups

God can work miracles, can’t He? *dances down the aisles*

He certainly worked his miracles on these men who started off as afterthoughts to be ignored by the ladies. Then suddenly, out of nowhere they glo’d the hell up. Whether it be a chiseled body, revelations about body parts or just straight-up charm. These men transformed into Zaddys before our eyes.

Won’t HE do it? Take a look at the list of men and come back for part 2…

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan – He went from scrawny kid on The Wire to a straight up heartthrob

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Vic Mensa – He cut the dreads and voila

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Safaree – He hasn’t really glo’d up per se but his peen pic had ladies seeing him in a different light

Peggy Sirota for GQ

The Rock – Remember that pic of him in his fanny pack, gold chain and turtle neck? Yeah, him getting to where he is is pretty miraculous.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Chadwick Boseman – Something about that Wakanda water. He is suddenly a sex symbol.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Drake – A press-on beard and some alleged surgical muscles did this man wonders.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET)

Donald Glover – He did his shirtless dance and stole America’s hearts

Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Winston Duke – To be fair, he probably been fine from jump but he really just popped up and blessed us out of nowhere.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Lil Romeo – He went from everyone’s little brother to a half-Zaddy

(Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for amfAR)

Jay Ellis – His glo up from season 1 to season 2 of Insecure is pretty damn great

