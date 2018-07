Priorities: THIS Banging Weather Woman Got Dumped By Her Man So He Could…Play Video Games?!

Hi A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

Yanet Garcia Got Dumped

Remember Yanet Garcia? She’s the super banging weather lady who became an international sensation for her warm front and…we can’t think of a weather pun to describe her cakes, but yeah. Anyway, she started dating PRO video gamer who goes by the name FaZE Censor. Right. He was living his best life, but he recently decided to break up with her. Why? So he could focus on playing more video games.

That’s right. He wants to focus all of his energy on Call Of Duty and doesn’t want his fine a$$ girlfriend distracting him. Welp. Now we can get back to admiring Garcia’s fine a$$. Hope he wins, we guess.