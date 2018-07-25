SMH: Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct After Cops Dragged Her Around Topless On Waffle House Floor

Judge Finds Woman In Waffle House Video Guilty

Remember when a young woman was arrested for asking for a corporate number at an Alabama Waffle House? The lady, Chikesia Clemons was actually found guilty and hit with 10 days, which will be suspended for 1 year of “informal probation,” according to WKRG 5. Reportedly, a late-night trial took place in Mobile County, Alabama, on Monday night regarding the arrest. Judge Mark Irwin said Clemons had met the legal standard of the charges against her and ordered her to pay $400 in fines ($200 for each charge), in addition to court costs. She was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Here’s a refresher of the incident.

Chikesia has expressed her anger over the ruling on twitter, saying she’s filed an appeal.

My heart is full of rage and anger!!! Lord please help me!!!! — Chikesia Clemons (@ChikesiaClemons) July 24, 2018