Exclusive: State Of Ga. Says Stevie J Owes $110,000 In Back Taxes From “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Checks

Newlywed Stevie J Accused Of Not Paying Taxes For Three Years

He’s celebrating his recent marriage to singer Faith Evans – even getting a tattoo of his wife’s initials on his face.

But we hope the honeymoon isn’t over for Faith and Stevie J after the reality star was hit with more money woes.

The state of Georgia slapped the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star with two tax liens totaling $110,507, BOSSIP has learned.

The state Tax Revenue Commission accused the former Bad Boy Records producer with not paying his state taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014. The years in question were when Stevie was raking in the dough as an original cast member of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

The Georgia state Revenue Tax Commission contends that Stevie didn’t pay $17,423 in 2012, $33,491 in 2013 and $59,593 in 2014, according to the liens, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Because Stevie has apparently ignored the alleged tax debts, they have accrued $13,251 in interest over the years.

Stevie had not yet officially responded to the debt as of Tuesday, but the state will go as far as confiscating Stevie’s property or other assets in order to satisfy the debt.

This isn’t the first time that Stevie has faced money trouble. The father of five recently agreed to pay $1.3 million in restitution from child support for two of his kids. His lawyer told the judge in the case that he’d made a $25,0000 payment toward the arrears and planned to use his reality show salary to pay down the debt.

