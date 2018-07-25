Hate Crimes: Family Members Believe Murder Of 57-Year-Old Grandfather In Long Beach Park Bathroom Was Racially Motivated

Was Murder Of Long Beach Grandfather A Hate Crime?

The public has been up in arms over the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson in Oakland this week, but was this Long Beach shooting over the weekend also racially motivated?

Frederick Taft, a Long Beach grandfather, was shot to death in a park bathroom over the weekend and his family says they want his death investigated as a hate crime. Taft’s family says a white man shot the 57-year-old at point-blank range at Pan American Park on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just a random act of violence,” Taft’s sister Cheryl Malonson told ABC Local. “You go to the bathroom during midday and someone shoots you for no reason?”

A racial slur was also carved into a nearby park bench.

