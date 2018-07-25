Get It Queen: ‘Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell Lands ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Role

Natasha Rothwell Lands Wonder Woman Sequel Role

Go girl! Get ready to see Insecure star Natasha Rothwell in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

Deadline reports the actress joins fellow franchise newcomers Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal and returning stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. While the plot of the sequel has been under wraps, reports say it’s set in the 1980s and will see Diana (Gadot) facing off against a new villain, Cheetah, played by Wiig. Natasha Rothwell, who also serves as a writer on Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure and previously wrote for Saturday Night Live, was recently seen in Fox 2000’s Love, Simon.

The funny lady still seems shocked by the great news!

I have no words. https://t.co/Vp95ZUQIyN — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) July 25, 2018

Dope AF! Will you be watching???