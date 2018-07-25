Dayuuum: Von Miller Wifed Up Custard THICK Skripper Megan Denise

Von Miller Makes It Official With IG Model Megan Denise

New couple alert! NFL baller Von Miller has a new lady and she’s a banger. Her name is Megan Denise, and the couple was seen together at the ESPY’s. Previously Megan Denise was linked to Lil Yachty, but she denied that they were ever a thing. Megan also made BANDS at Floyd Mayweather’s Vegas strip joint Girl Collection, but something tells us she’s recently retired.

Von and Megan seem to be serious, she was seen rocking a ring and tattooed “Vonny” across her chest in bright red ink.

Me’ & Ve’ 😎 A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on Jul 24, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

