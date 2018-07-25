Dayuuum: Von Miller Wifed Up Custard THICK Skripper Megan Denise

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Von Miller Makes It Official With IG Model Megan Denise

New couple alert! NFL baller Von Miller has a new lady and she’s a banger. Her name is Megan Denise, and the couple was seen together at the ESPY’s. Previously Megan Denise was linked to Lil Yachty, but she denied that they were ever a thing. Megan also made BANDS at Floyd Mayweather’s Vegas strip joint Girl Collection, but something tells us she’s recently retired.

Von and Megan seem to be serious, she was seen rocking a ring and tattooed “Vonny” across her chest in bright red ink.

Me’ & Ve’ 😎

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

Hit the flip to see more of Von, Megan and her “Vonnie” titty tattoo.

Boo’d up 🤞🏽😍 @vonmiller

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

There can only be one 🐐🤞🏽

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

Check ball… Double or nothing 🤞🏽

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

Feelings…..

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

🧚🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

“Treat you like a princess And put something on your neck to thank ya” 👑

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    Such a work of art i mean it’s hard not to approach her 😈

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    🌏

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    Thankful ✅ @vonmiller 😍

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    @girlcollection tonight 😈

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    🍃

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    1 or 2 💁🏽‍♀️

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    🐐🐐 Dope shot @chelbylynnn

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    Drip drip 👙 Dope shot by @chelbylynnn

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    Baby Im the best 🤞🏽😊

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    Megan, take a normal picture 🗣 MEGAN……… 🤪

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    Cause FaceTime ain't enough FaceTime 📷 Photography @_tinalegz_ ⭐️

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    💋 Photography by @_tinalegz_ ⭐️

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    Got me ready to do anything and everything that you sayyyy 🏆

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    That look ☺️🤗 Photo by @_tinalegz_ 🍀🍀

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    💎

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

    @girlcollection ✔️

    A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

     

