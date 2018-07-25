#NiaWilson Was An Aspiring Rapper With Real Skills, Cowardly Racist Murderer Stole Her Future [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Getty

Nia Wilson’s Sister Shares Her Music With The Streets Of Oakland

The city of Oakland is still grieving the senseless and horrific death of Nia Wilson. While there have been rallies and protests, there has also been a celebration of her life.

Unbeknownst to most, Nia was an aspiring rapper. Not just any ol’ Soundcloud rapper either, it sounds like she had real potential. Sadly, murderer John Lee Cowell stole her future from her.

Nia’s sister, Letifah Wilson, was not about to let her spirit die.

This is a JAM! R.I.P. Nia Wilson.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1656625/niawilson-was-an-aspiring-rapper-with-real-skills-cowardly-racist-murderer-stole-her-future-video-43081/
Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus