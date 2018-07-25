NiaWilson Was An Aspiring Rapper With Real Skills, Cowardly Racist Murderer Stole Her Future [Video]

Image via Getty

Nia Wilson’s Sister Shares Her Music With The Streets Of Oakland

The city of Oakland is still grieving the senseless and horrific death of Nia Wilson. While there have been rallies and protests, there has also been a celebration of her life.

Unbeknownst to most, Nia was an aspiring rapper. Not just any ol’ Soundcloud rapper either, it sounds like she had real potential. Sadly, murderer John Lee Cowell stole her future from her.

Nia’s sister, Letifah Wilson, was not about to let her spirit die.

Nia Wilson was a rapper, so her sister out here blasted some of her music #sayhername pic.twitter.com/MpUSIHlIqX — Lucas Guilkey (@lucasguilkey) July 24, 2018

This is a JAM! R.I.P. Nia Wilson.