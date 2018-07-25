Bad News Khlo-Bacca: Trystin’ Thompson Reportedly Feeling Trapped By Bug-Bootied Baby Mama

Tristan Thompson ReportedlyCan’t Wait To Go Back To Cleveland, Not Attending Therapy Anymore

Ruh-Roh… Just when you thought Khloe and Tristan had made it through their rough patch, new reports say the baller is looking to make a break.

According to a source quoted in the new issue of US Weekly the swirl couple aren’t on the best of terms right now:

“Khloé and Tristan are still not fully OK,” the insider says. “They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point.” The parents of 3-month-old True have tried couples therapy, says another source, but it didn’t help. “Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship,” adds another source. “He’s no longer going with Khloé for sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss s—t that happened months ago.” The second source adds, “He wants to go back to Cleveland ASAP.”

WELP! Anybody surprised by this news? Do you think Khloe would have been better off just cutting Tristan off when she first caught him out there?

