Really??? Sherri Shepherd Is Getting Dragged By Her Bloomers For Allowing Her Son To Stereotype Black Girls

Sherri Shepherd Says Son Doesn’t Like Black Girls And Fans React

In a recent Breakfast Club interview, Sherri Shepherd talks about a range of topics from catching her ex-husband cheating, to dealing with diabetes and she also touched on the changing attitudes of her teenage son. We’d like to mention that Sherri’s son is autistic and he’s learning and socializing at his own pace.

However, commentary from Sherri’s 13-year-old is rubbing folks all the way wrong. She claims that her son is turned off by Black girls because they all have attitudes.

“I am going through this thing, he likes these girls and … there’s not that many little Black girls in his school … ’cause he came in and he said, ‘Mommy, I like white girls’ … The little Black girls get mean with him,” Sherri said. “Like, sometimes they don’t wanna speak. Sometimes they act crazy. And he’s like, ‘Why they act so crazy?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. So I keep trying to tell the little girls to be nicer so he can come towards you. But the other girls see him and they go, ‘Hey, Jeffery’ and they wanna feel his hair.”

REALLY? It’s at the 37:20 mark:

Fans are pissed because it seemed as if Sherri thought the stereotypes that her son feels about Black girl was funny, instead of correcting him.

I cannot believe Sherri Shepherd said that shit on #thebreakfastclub… As a black women I would never allow my black son to disrespect me and any other black women. Smh it pissed me off — Glenda (@beautifulglenda) July 19, 2018

