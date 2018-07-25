Hi Haters: Serena Williams Speaks Out About Discriminatory Drug Testing In Tennis

Serena Williams Reveals She’s Been Subjected To More Drug Testing Than Other Players

Serena Williams has been subjected to discrimination throughout her career and the tennis phenom says it’s happening yet again — in the form of discriminatory drug testing.

…and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

We’re glad she’s speaking up about it. Serena continue your clean fight — you’ve already proven that you are the best of the best. We’re rooting for you.