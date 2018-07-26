Velcro Papi: Here’s Why This Pic Of Drake’s “Beard” Is Getting Him Clowned To Hell And Back

Drake beard falling off? 🧐🤨 pic.twitter.com/fLKb8QQc4B — ITS YUNG CHARC (@Blackcharcoal_) July 25, 2018

Drake’s Fake Beard Gets Dragged

Drake has had a rough year. He got owned by Pusha T and had to tell the world about a son he had in hiding. At least his album is topping the charts, right! Just when things were turning in the right direction for him, Twitter did what it does. Drake took a break from his video in NOLA to dap up his homies and it looks like art of his beard fell off of his face. Uh oh.

Wait… Drake bought his beard? I want in. I need one. Who do I need to contact? — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) July 25, 2018

To be fair, it’s possible (probable) that this is all an optical illusion that came from the shirt behind him but it’s all still the purest of comedy. Peep the reactions.